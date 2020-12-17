STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amarinder Singh working with Amit Shah to divert attention: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai accuses Punjab CM of speaking BJP’s language on farm laws; urges Centre to give up ‘ego’ and accept farmers’ demands

Published: 17th December 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers dressed as grooms protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused Punjab CM Amarinder Singh of working with Union home minister Amit Shah to create a diversion and take attention away from the issues raised by the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Rai visited the Singhu border to meet the protesters and take stock of the food and shelter arrangements for them. 

“These farmers have been protesting for the last 20 days. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh came to Delhi, met the home minister and returned but did not meet the farmers. He is now trying to divert the attention by falsely accusing AAP,” said Rai.

“He (Singh) is talking the language of BJP and accusing the AAP. This is a deliberate attempt to divert attention. Singh was a member of the committee that was formed at that time to make these laws. He did not speak even once regarding these laws,” added Rai.

AAP and Congress-led Punjab government have been hitting out at each other over the issue with Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaging in a war of words on Twitter recently. Rai also urged the Centre to give up its “ego” and “stubbornness” and accept the demands of farmers. 

“The government will have to accept the demands of the farmers sooner or later. The Modi government will not be allowed to ruin the country,” he asserted. Rai, convener of the Delhi unit of the AAP, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and his party stand firmly with the farmers and have been making certain arrangements for them during their protest. Rai said the Kejriwal government has arranged a Langar, water and toilet facilities for them. He described their protest as “unfortunate”, saying farmers are the ones who feed the nation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Rai Amarinder Singh Amit Shah Delhi Chalo farmers protest Delhi farmers protest
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp