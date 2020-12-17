Amarinder Singh working with Amit Shah to divert attention: Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused Punjab CM Amarinder Singh of working with Union home minister Amit Shah to create a diversion and take attention away from the issues raised by the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. Rai visited the Singhu border to meet the protesters and take stock of the food and shelter arrangements for them.

“These farmers have been protesting for the last 20 days. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh came to Delhi, met the home minister and returned but did not meet the farmers. He is now trying to divert the attention by falsely accusing AAP,” said Rai.

“He (Singh) is talking the language of BJP and accusing the AAP. This is a deliberate attempt to divert attention. Singh was a member of the committee that was formed at that time to make these laws. He did not speak even once regarding these laws,” added Rai.

AAP and Congress-led Punjab government have been hitting out at each other over the issue with Singh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal engaging in a war of words on Twitter recently. Rai also urged the Centre to give up its “ego” and “stubbornness” and accept the demands of farmers.

“The government will have to accept the demands of the farmers sooner or later. The Modi government will not be allowed to ruin the country,” he asserted. Rai, convener of the Delhi unit of the AAP, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government and his party stand firmly with the farmers and have been making certain arrangements for them during their protest. Rai said the Kejriwal government has arranged a Langar, water and toilet facilities for them. He described their protest as “unfortunate”, saying farmers are the ones who feed the nation.