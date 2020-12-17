Changing social behaviour, a major challenge

By Express News Service

The newly-launched Project RELISH (Recognising and Empowering Local Organisations for a Sustainable Habitat) will identify enthusiastic individuals/organisations that have a zeal to bring change on aspects of solid waste management. The project, which falls under the domain of IPCA (Indian Pollution Control Association), is the brainchild of its Founder & Director Ashish Jain. He talks to The Morning Standard on the initiative.

What are your major challenges?

A major challenge is changing social behaviour. It is very important to bring change in people’s attitude toward the issue of solid waste. The living and working conditions of waste workers is a big area of concern. There is lack of right infrastructure, resources, and technology for the treatment of waste. Through RELISH, we exchange our success and failure stories and learn from each other to develop a much better system to manage solid waste. The most important challenge is to reach out to organisations at the grassroots, but we are using our networks to spread the word as far as possible.

Ashish Jain

How do you identify change makers?

We are currently looking for groups that are passionate about solid waste management. For this, we have developed an application form which is shared with all those interested in the project. Once we receive the duly-filled application forms, we will run a dual screening process. The first level of review will be done by IPCA’s internal team. For the second level, we have formed a review committee of experts on sustainable development and waste management.

Who are the major change makers?

All the groups working informally towards solid waste management, organisations and agencies of the sector, start-ups, individuals and groups that are planning to start an initiative, are all changemakers. These could be groups delivering services, developing products/ technology or implementing CSR/grant projects.

How do you provide a platform?

Project Relish is like a mentorship program where the selected applicant will be trained by the subject expert mentor. IPCA has a team of professionals with rich experience in their fields, who will conduct a session with the applicant on pre pre-decided schedule. Mentors will hold brainstorming sessions with the applicant and enhance their knowledge and capacity to execute the project on solid waste management. IPCA will also help the applicant to increase his/her network and will link them with the right kind of resource. Moreover, IPCA will showcase their work on its website, Facebook page and LinkedIn page to gain attention of the many stakeholders in the waste management sector.