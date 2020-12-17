Chatter bot

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recently I had my card blocked. There is always the farcical helpline number, but as you know, dear reader, it is more trouble than it’s worth.

Published: 17th December 2020

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Recently I had my card blocked. There is always the farcical helpline number, but as you know, dear reader, it is more trouble than it’s worth. Thirty-one-year-old Maaz Ansari is trying to change all that. “We realised there is a gap between how companies and their clients interact. Daily conversations happen around sales, customer service, and support, but they are all broken and don’t give you a refined customer experience. It’s sort of one way shouting, or just carpet bombing with information.

Maaz Ansari

It’s not an experience we enjoy, right?” Right! ORI is an end-to-end provider of conversational AI-powered chatbots, helping the different verticals of the industry by making chatbots for giants like Vodafone, Idea, Tata Motor, DishTV, Supreme Golf with the sole intention of helping them to make the customer experience count. ORISERVE is a start-up that makes multilingual conversational chatbots.

“There has been a range of communications that’s been happening and on the other end there was an advent of chatbots. But then there was a huge difference between expectations and delivery,” says Ansari.
“At and with ORI, we’re trying to reproduce the same experience you would get if you entered a store, and had a one-on-one person with an actual human sales representative,” says Ansari, pointing out that people always want that personal touch, be it in person or over the touch of an option on a handheld device.

ORISERVE is that start-up then, brainstormed out of the best minds of IIT-Kharagpur, which serves as a knowledge hub and R&D unit for the company that makes what are now multilingual conversational chatbots, which can cater to the kind of audience with the kind of reach and spread that a multilingual nation would have.

COVID-19 has changed the working model of businesses to the point that now people can only connect virtually for sales and customer support, which traditionally has always been the key for growth in business as it develops user’s trust toward the brand. ORI’s platform uses real-time insights and cues to help users improve their experience over calls, emails, and chat. “Thanks to IIT-Kharagpur, and our own in-depth research, we are developing a lot of technologies for which we are awaiting a patent,” concludes Ansari, assuring that they are not making SkyNet.

