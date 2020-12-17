STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi assembly one-day session on Thursday likely to be stormy

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that BJP MLAs will raise a "scam" in the Delhi Jal Board and corner the Kejriwal government on its "failures" in handling COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 17th December 2020 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Assembly. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi assembly's one-day session on Thursday is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gearing up to raise an alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled city municipal corporations during the sitting.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly, while the BJP has eight members.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that BJP MLAs will raise a "scam" in the Delhi Jal Board and corner the Kejriwal government on its "failures" in handling COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP will also raise the "poor" condition of water supply and public transport in the national capital, the party's MLA from Badarpur (South) said.

The Delhi government called the session amid allegations by AAP leaders that there is a scam of Rs 2,500 in the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

The session will begin at 2 pm and each member of the legislative assembly will have to be COVID-19 negative to attend it, said an official statement.

Test facility will also be available at the assembly premises for those MLAs who do not carry a COVID-19 negative test report with them, it said.

Other safety measures like mandatory use of face mask and social distancing will also be strictly observed during the session.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers led by party president Adesh Gupta will hold a protest outside the assembly complex on Thursday, demanding that the Kejriwal government to pay the "Rs 13,000 crore" dues to the municipal corporations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri AAP BJP Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp