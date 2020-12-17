Expedite flats allotment to slum dwellers: Delhi CM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed DUSIB officials to expedite allotment of flats constructed under the AAP government’s rehabilitation policy for slum dwellers.

Construction of 89,400 flats on 237 acres of land for economically weaker sections (EWS) will be completed by 2025 in three phases under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ policy. The flats are being built within a radius of five kilometres of slums.

The CM chaired a review meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and said obstacles in the allotment of land required for the construction of the flats should be removed, a Delhi government statement said.

“The chief minister instructed the officials to expeditiously allot the flats that have been constructed for the EWS and slum dwellers. He also instructed the officials to ensure allotment of the flats within 5 km of where their slums were located,” it said.