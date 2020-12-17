Icy winds sweep national capital, cold wave predicted for 2 days, says IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday as cold winds continued to sweep across the city. The India Meteorological Department has predicted both “cold day” and “cold wave” in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday. The minimum temperature was three notches below normal.

The maximum temperature settled at 18.6 degree Celsius, four notches below normal, it said. The visibility dropped to 100 metres in the Palam area in the morning due to “dense fog”, it said. According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense, 201 and 500 ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 ‘shallow’.

The IMD had declared a cold wave in Delhi on Tuesday as icy winds blowing from snow-covered western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the city this season so far.

The maximum temperature had also dipped to 18.5 degree Celsius, over four notches below normal. According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures may remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, said the Western Himalayas recorded widespread snowfall due to strong western disturbances and now frosty winds have been blowing towards the plains, bringing the mercury down.