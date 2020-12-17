STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISIS operative gets seven years in jail

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced an ISIS operative to seven years in jail for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country.

17th December 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced an ISIS operative to seven years in jail for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country. Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from the Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December 11, 2015.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had told the court that during the probe, it was found that there was a larger conspiracy by the ISIS operators in India and abroad for recruitment of resident and non-resident Indians and identity of such associates were being ascertained.

NIA had alleged that during interrogation, Naser had disclosed names and mobile numbers of some active members and sympathisers of ISIS and identity of such associates were being ascertained. Naser was arrested on December 11, 2015 and several incriminating documents and other articles such as mobile phone, laptop, handwritten slip, etc. were recovered from his possession.

According to the NIA, the main objective of Islamic State or ISIS, an international Jihadi terrorist organisation, was to establish a Caliphate by indulging in terrorist activities across different countries including India.

Members of these organisations have been indulging in identification, radicalisation, recruitment, training and finally transfer of Indian for terrorist activities. ISIS recruiters and members were using the internet to indoctrinate and motivate Indian Muslim youths to travel to countries like Syria, Libya, Iraq for taking part in terrorist activities. 

