Mayors to begin indefinite hunger strike outside CM house from today

According to the three municipal corporations, Rs 13,000 crore are to be paid to them by the AAP government.

Published: 17th December 2020 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi and party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta address the media | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three mayors of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and councillors, protesting outside the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal against alleged non-disbursal of funds to the civic bodies, will begin an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday.

Nearly 40,000 workers will also observe a day-long fast in solidarity with the three mayors, who have been staging a sit-in with other councillors outside the residence of Kejriwal for more than a week. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said as the AAP government hasn’t responded to their demand, the 20 MCD leaders will start the hunger strike.

“Until the government doesn’t release dues to the three civic bodies, we may go to any extent to get justice for the residents, including employees, who are suffering due to delayed salary disbursement,” said Prakash. Harish Khurana, a spokesperson of Delhi BJP, said: “The workers in 240 blocks under six Lok Sabha constituencies will observe a hunger strike from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday to mark their protest against Kejriwal and the government. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi will lead a protest near Vidhan Sabha,” said Khurana.

According to the three municipal corporations, Rs 13,000 crore are to be paid to them by the AAP government. As the protest entered its 10th day on Wednesday, three MPs — Lekhi, Hansraj Hans and Gautam Gambhir joined the agitation. Addressing the media at the protest site, Gambhir said the least the CM could do was come to and talk to the councillors protesting for about 10 days once.

“Kejriwal, who can put the honour of the women leader of his party on stake, will not respect the women of Delhi. He has spent crores on the campaigning but did not build a new school, college or a hospital,” he said. Lekhi questioned the posters being put across the city about alleged corruption in three MCDs. “The AAP has put up posters of the allegations against the corporations but has not put its name anywhere, because they, too, know that these allegations are baseless,” she said.

MCDs told to release Oct salary of docs in two weeks
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the municipal corporations of North and East Delhi to release within two weeks the arrears of salaries of doctors, employed in the nine hospitals being run and managed by them, for the month of October. The direction by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad was issued on an application moved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The court also issued notice to the two corporations and the Delhi government seeking their stand on IMA’s plea.

