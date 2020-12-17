STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM-UDAY: Baijal asks to fast-track process of granting ownership rights

“Chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station under the National TOD policy.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the Pradhan Mantri–Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY), launched to grant ownership rights, and asked the officials of DDA to expedite the process for issuance of conveyance deed and authorisation slips to property owners.

“Emphasised on fast-tracking the process of issue of Conveyance Deed and Authorisation Slips by way of enhancing internal capacities and effective outreach along with facilitation of the target group to avail of the benefit (sic),” Baijal tweeted after a review meeting. 

On Wednesday, The Morning Standard had reported about the slow response to the scheme, which launched with much fanfare before the Assembly elections a year ago in December 2019. As per the data shared by Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter, only 1,225 conveyance deeds have been executed and authorisation slips for 1,320 properties were handed over till December 11, which jointly make just 0.7 per cent of the total registrations and 5 per cent of the applications received for ownership rights in the last one year.   

Besides, the PM-UDAY, Baijal met officials of the Delhi government and railways to review the implementation of various other projects, including the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station under the national transit-oriented development (TOD) policy.

“Chaired the first meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee & facilitate the Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station under the National TOD policy. The ambitious project will certainly transform the urban landscape of Delhi and greatly enhance the aesthetic, living & travelling experience of the citizens. Advised chief secretary (CS), Delhi & VC DDA to notify a nodal officer to ensure seamless coordination,” he said in another tweet. He also directed the officials of conduct meetings every month to facilitate effective project implementation by way of speedy resolution of issues across agencies.

