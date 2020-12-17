STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rickshaw Mein Suraksha: Lessons of sanitation on the road

The distribution, to be done in phases, will begin today (December 17) from Delhi Secretariat, ITO.

Published: 17th December 2020 08:24 AM

Rotary District 3011 and SBI’s Rickshaw Mein Suraksha education drive

By Express News Service

Concerned about the rising COVID cases in Delhi-NCR, the Rotary District 3011 has launched Rickshaw Mein Suraksha, a new project under which Rotarians are holding meetings with three-wheeler and rickshaws drivers and educating them on the need to maintain hygiene and about the new guidelines for plying of autos/rickshaws; measures necessary for preventing community transmission.

The project is executed in association with SBI Life. The Rotary zeroed in on these vehicle drivers since a vast majority of population is dependent on autos and rickshaws for the last mile connectivity. As a part of this project, Rotary will distribute masks and sanitisers to auto and rickshaw drivers. The distribution, to be done in phases, will begin today (December 17) from Delhi Secretariat, ITO.

“We will begin by giving masks and sanitisers to 1,000 drivers, and eventually entire Delhi (not NCR),” says Sanjiv Rai Mehra, District Governor, Rotary District 3011. “In India, another lockdown is not a solution to the COVID spread. People have to move out to work, taking all precautions. Face masks and sanitisation are crucial in this scenario,” he adds. 

Talking about exclusion of NCR region, Mehra says managing those regions are difficult as the rules there are different. “For instance, in Faridabad, autos can carry multiple passengers. How can one maintain social distancing and hygiene then?” he asks. 

Auto drivers will receive sensitisation briefings and training on the need for safety gears, hygiene maintenance and stocking up on sanitisers in their vehicle 24x7. Each driver will receive guidelines (in Hindi and English) of the dos and don’ts and a certification on completing these orientations so that passengers are ensured of their safety. They shall also be trained on the usage, maintenance and refilling of the sanitisation gear and support to carry the same.

The compliance to these guidelines will be monitored using a complaint registration toll free number for passengers, feedback system and refill availability in every zone. “Having worked in the healthcare sector for long, we know that to save oneself from any disease, especially during a pandemic, maintaining hygiene is the basic requirement. But then hygiene is also the first casualty, mainly because people are generally lax about it,” says Mehra. 

Rotary also plans to set up a facility to sanitise battery and CNG based auto rickshaws. The vehicles will be identified and registered using a proper MIS Data mechanism. Supervisors will be equipped with Smart Devices to capture data as well as pictures of the vehicle and driver/owner details. “I am sure our efforts will instil confidence among the people to use these modes of public transport as they did in pre-Covid times, and thus help auto and rickshaw drivers get their life back on track,” says Mehra.

