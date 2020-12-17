STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trio used chocolates, hypnosis to con women; arrested

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three men who used various tricks such as chemical-laced chocolates, hypnosis and religious superstitions to con women and looted money, laptops and mobile phones. The conmen used to stalk the Facebook pages of the victims before conning them.

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh alias Aman Digpal, Joga Singh and Lakhvinder Singh. They were arrested after police reived a complaint about a woman being duped of Rs 31,000 in the Greater Kailash-I area.  

“On December 12, we received a complaint from the victim who resides at Kailash Colony that three unknown persons wearing turban came outside her office in GK-1 and asked her for funds for a religious event. One of them, who was about 55 to 60 years old and had a disfigured thumb, also started telling her about her past and future,” the police said. During the conversation, they allegedly ‘hypnotised’ her and she started acting on their command, said the police. 

On their command, she allowed them to enter her office and later withdrew Rs 31,000 from a nearby HSBC ATM and gave it to them.  During the investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and sought helo from guards and drivers in the area. It also tracked the car used by the accused. The police traced the owner of the car who revealed that he had sold the vehicle Aman Digpal in 2015. They arrested Digpal from Vishnu Garden and his accomplices Joga and Lakhvinder were also arrested later.

1,200 ‘quarters’ of illicit liquor seized
Delhi Police on Wednesday busted a gang of smugglers transporting illicit liquor in the city from neighbouring states specially Haryana. Police have seized 1200 quarter-sized bottles of illicit liquor from them. The staff of Kalindi Kunj Police Station in South-East District arrested two bootleggers with 15 cartons of these bottles. In another case, police caught a vehicle at Khadda Colony, on way to Madanpur Khadar, and seized nine cartons of illegal liquor containing 450 quarter bottles.

Delhi Police hypnosis Delhi crime
