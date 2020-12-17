STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-front attack on Yogi by Kejriwal, Sisodia

CM claims UP conducting fake Covid-19 tests, deputy CM accepts minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools

Published: 17th December 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 08:47 AM

Manish Sisodia (L) will visit Lucknow next week to debate on school standards | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, whose Aam Aadmi Party has plunged into the electoral battle of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday tried to corner the Yogi Adityanath government on two fronts, with the Delhi CM slamming his UP counterpart for allegedly conducting fake Covid-19 tests, while his deputy announced that he will visit Lucknow next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

Referring to a news report which has claimed that fake names were being registered to show increased Covid-19 testing in Bareilly, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi: “Yogi ji, the great work on our corona is being discussed in the streets and mohallas of UP. Like you, we do not do fake corona test.” Adityanath had compared the fatality rates of UP and Delhi, saying Uttar Pradesh has the lowest Covid-19 positivity and mortality rates.

“Despite being the most populous state, UP has given the best results for COVID management. Two months back the state had 68,000 active cases and now it’s less than 18,000. UP has conducted the maximum number of tests; we have the lowest positivity rate and lowest mortality rate,” said Adityanath.
Sisodia’s statement came after Uttar Pradesh education minister Satish Dwivedi invited Kejriwal and his deputy to visit government schools in the state.

Taking a swipe at the UP government, Sisodia said the decision of the AAP to contest the UP polls in 2022 has made the state government talk over issues of education and electricity. Sisodia said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he will be visiting Lucknow next week to hold the debate. Dwivedi had asked them to visit the schools in UP after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and UP over the progress in educational facilities. 

“I also accept the invitation to see your work done in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. You can list 10 such schools, which the BJP government has improved in four years. Where results have improved, children have appeared in competitive examinations. I would like to see your work in these schools,” Sisodia added.     

