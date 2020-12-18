STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Commission for Protection Of Child Rights to inspect care homes from January 4

child rights

A report in this regard will be submitted to the DCPCR to release funds accordingly. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (DCPCR) will start the inspection of the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) from January 4  next year. 

Anurag Kundu, the chairman of the child rights body, on Thursday stated that the commission will start inspection of the the institutions beginning January 4 next year to ascertain the situation in these homes which are being run by the state government.

Kundu, in his letter written to the Women and Child Development Department, also sough report on an action plan for implementation of the Supreme Court order regarding the education of children in the children homes currently or earlier. 

The apex court has recently directed that the state government is required to assess the online education infrastructure in the CCIs which includes but is not limited to stationery, books, printers, laptops/computers, Wi-Fi/internet facility or any other infrastructure in this regard.

According to the letter, Rs 2000 is to be provided by the state government for online education of children who were restored to their families after the pandemic struck and lockdown implemented but maybe are unable to afford the infrastructure required to educate their children. 

A report in this regard will be submitted to the DCPCR to release funds accordingly.  

“The DCPCR recommends that the Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards, along with Distriet Child Protection Units conduct rapid assessment of CCIs needs and file report,” said Kundu.

