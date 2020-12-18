STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharnas prohibited in residential areas: Delhi Police tells High Court

The submission was made before Justice Navin Chawla during the hearing of separate pleas filed by AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi. 

Published: 18th December 2020 08:40 AM

Delhi Police

Opposing the contention, the lawyers for the two AAP leaders questioned how protests were being held outside the residence of Delhi CM. (Image: Twitter/Delhi Police)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that protests or dharnas are prohibited in residential areas of the national capital in accordance with the Supreme Court’s direction and areas designated for demonstrations were Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

They had challenged the police decision denying them permission to hold a peaceful protest outside the residence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal respectively.

The court said it will hear the matter on Friday. During the pre-lunch session hearing, the court suggested to police that the AAP leaders could be allowed to hold the protest subject to whatever restrictions the agency wants to impose on them as only four persons would be staging the dharna at each of the two sites.

“They will give an undertaking to abide by the restrictions,” the court said and Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, appearing for the police, sought a passover to seek instructions from the law and order agency.

When the matter was taken up after 4.30 pm, Narayan told the court that there was a standing order issued by the police which states that protests and dharnas can only be held at Ramlila Maidan or Jantar Mantar and demonstrations were prohibited in residential areas and would not be allowed. 

Opposing the contention, the lawyers for the two AAP leaders questioned how protests were being held outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

