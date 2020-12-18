Farmers' protest: Tent city, gurdwara come up at Singhu border

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure safety and security for women, children and elderly who have joined the farmers’ protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders, a group of youngsters have created a ‘tent city’ with around 200 camping tents.

These tents have been equipped with blankets, pillows and other arrangements to help them brave the chilling weather.

Over 30,000 farmers are protesting at the two protest sites in Singhu and Tikri at the Delhi-Haryana border for more than 20 days now.

“We just came here for one day in solidarity with the farmers but after witnessing their spirit, we wanted to do something good for them. Thus, the team of Hemkunt Foundation came up with the idea of setting up camping tents,” said Lovedeep Singh.

​ALSO READ | Put farm laws on ice, suggests Supreme Court

“In the beginning, not many women farmers had joined the protest. However, now you can see many women farmers coming with their children here to support their husbands, fathers and brothers. The main aim is to provide safety, security and warm comfort for these women and the elderly,” the 24-year-old added.

A nearby petrol pump at the Singhu border which is closed since the farmers blocked the entry point

has given space in its premises and basement for setting up the tents, the Hemkunt Foundation team said.

"We are also maintaining a record of check-in and check-out of those who stay here. The booking begins at 6.00 pm. The farmers submit their address proof also."

There are over 200 camping tents to provide shelter to protesters.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

“We have different-sized tents for children and adults. In smaller tents, two people are accommodated, while the adult one accommodates five persons. The farmers are coming in shifts and leave accordingly. So, we record and provide space for the newcomers,” said Jatin, another member of the foundation.

“At least 15 farmers have died due to cold weather so far. Thus, we are making an effort to help them. We also belong to farmer families. No farmers, no food,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Nihang warriors and some religious leaders have created a makeshift gurdwara at Singhu border. A harmonium has also been set to sing devotional songs and prayers.

“The Centre is not listening to us despite many losing their lives. The Singhu border has now become a village and what is a village without a gurdwara. We come here in the mornings and evenings to offer our prayers to Babaji,” said Baljeet Singh, a farmer from Moga, Punjab.

Another faction Of BKU reaches Noida

Another group of farmers reached Noida on Thursday and attempted to move to Delhi to join the bigger stir but were prohibited by police deployed near the Chilla border. Scores of members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ambavat) were stopped near Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Delhi Link Road, with the development obstructing traffic movement on the key route, according to police officials.