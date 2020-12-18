STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gimmick in view of Punjab politics: BJP on Kejriwal tearing copies of farm laws

Kejriwal assailed the BJP-ruled Centre over the recent farm laws during a special session of the Delhi Assembly and tore the copies of the three legislations, saying he cannot betray the farmers.

Published: 18th December 2020 12:12 AM

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who tore the copies of three farm laws in the Assembly on Thursday, saying it was a "political stunt" and "gimmick" in view of Punjab politics.

Gupta said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief converted constitutional dignity into a "gimmick" by tearing the copies of the farm laws in the Assembly.

"Kejriwal's opposition to the farm laws is just a political stunt. When he found out that a section of the farmers of Punjab is opposing the new farm laws, to save political land in the state, he started pretending to oppose it," he said.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP on Gupta's charge.

The AAP is the main opposition party in Punjab, where the Assembly polls are scheduled in 2022.

"It was the Kejriwal government that notified one of the three new farm laws in Delhi," Gupta said.

Kejriwal had earlier said it was not possible for the states to stop the implementation of central laws and if that was the case, the farmers would be protesting against the state governments and not the Centre.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states are camping at Delhi's borders for three weeks, demanding the Centre to scrap the three farm laws and extend a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

BJP leaders and workers also staged a protest near the Delhi Assembly on Thursday claiming that payments of Rs 13,000 crore were due from the Kejriwal government to the city's municipal corporations.

The mayors and leaders, including many women councillors of the BJP-ruled civic bodies, are staging a dharna outside Kejriwal's residence for days now.

Twenty of the protesters, including the mayors, sat on an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday claiming dues of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers also observed a fast across the city in support of the protesting municipal corporation leaders.

Comments

