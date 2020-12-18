STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks police stand on pleas of Raghav Chadha, Atishi to protest outside homes of Shah, Delhi L-G

The Delhi Police told the court that permissions were denied to the two AAP MLAs on the basis of orders passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 18th December 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Delhi government and police on AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi's pleas challenging the denial of their request for permission to hold protests outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notices to the Delhi government and police, and sought their stand on the petitions by the two AAP leaders by January 14.

The Delhi Police, represented by Additional Standing Counsel Gautam Narayan, told the court that permissions were denied to the two AAP MLAs on the basis of orders passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibiting large gatherings in the city in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The police also told the court that in accordance with a Supreme Court order, it has issued a standing order prohibiting protests and dharnas in residential areas in the national capital.

The court asked the police to indicate its stand on the affidavits.

Both AAP MLAs wanted to stage 'dharnas' outside the residences of the home minister and the L-G on December 13 to protest against the alleged misappropriation of funds by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, but they were denied permission.

Both were detained by police on December 13, along with some other AAP leaders, for attempting to protest at the two sites without the necessary permission.

During the hearing of the two matters on Thursday, the Delhi Police had told the court that protests or dharnas are prohibited in residential areas of the national capital in accordance with the Supreme Court's direction and areas designated for demonstrations were Ramlila Maidan and Jantar Mantar.

The court had suggested to police that the AAP leaders could be allowed to hold the protest subject to whatever restrictions the agency wants to impose on them as only four persons would be staging the dharna at each of the two sites.

"They will give an undertaking to abide by the restrictions," the court had said on Thursday.

The two AAP MLAs have contended that while they were denied permission to protest outside the residences of the Home Minister and the LG on the ground of COVID-19 restrictions and law and order concerns, MCD councillors of BJP have been permitted to continue staging a 'dharna' outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

They have also contended that while they sought permission for only four persons to protest at each of the two sites, un-numbered persons are staging a demonstration outside Kejriwal's residence.

They have alleged that this indicates the arbitrariness in the decision taken by the Delhi police and have sought quashing of its December 12 communication rejecting their request to hold a protest outside the residences of Shah and Baijal.

The Delhi police had rejected their request by citing a November 28 order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) which prohibits till December 31 all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions or other gatherings throughout the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, the police in Atishi's case had denied the request on "law and order point of view" and in Chadha's case, on the ground that section 144 IPC is already in force in the area of New Delhi district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP MLAs Raghav Chadha Atishi Home Minister Amit Shah Delhi governor protests permission COVID-19
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp