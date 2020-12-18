If DDMA prohibits gatherings, evict protestors from outside CM's residence: Delhi HC to police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said if the state disaster management authority has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to Covid-19, then the protestors outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ought to be evicted.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the court expects the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also the provisions of section 144 IPC which has been imposed in the area where the CM’s residence is located.

“The issue is if the DDMA order prohibits such gathering, then you have to shift them. Rather you have to evict them. Else incorrect signal will go. The District Magistrates have to ensure compliance of the DDMA directions. Compliance of DDMA order can be ensured only by issuing appropriate directions. Issue directions and if they do not comply, then take action,” the court said to the police during the hearing.

DDMA’s November 28 order prohibits till December 31 all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions or other gatherings throughout the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.