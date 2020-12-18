STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

If DDMA prohibits gatherings, evict protestors from outside CM's residence: Delhi HC to police

DDMA’s November 28 order prohibits till December 31 all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions or other gatherings throughout the national capital.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

5. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday said if the state disaster management authority has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to Covid-19, then the protestors outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence ought to be evicted.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that the court expects the police to take appropriate steps to implement the direction of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and also the provisions of section 144 IPC which has been imposed in the area where the CM’s residence is located.

“The issue is if the DDMA order prohibits such gathering, then you have to shift them. Rather you have to evict them. Else incorrect signal will go. The District Magistrates have to ensure compliance of the DDMA directions. Compliance of DDMA order can be ensured only by issuing appropriate directions. Issue directions and if they do not comply, then take action,” the court said to the police during the hearing.

DDMA’s November 28 order prohibits till December 31 all social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions or other gatherings throughout the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence Delhi Disaster Management Authority COVID-19 norms
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp