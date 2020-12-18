Petitions of Delhi BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta in defamation case dismissed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and party MLA Vijender Gupta seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Justice Anu Malhotra said, “Both the petitions are dismissed.” The court had reserved judgement in the matter on December 7. The detailed judgement is awaited.

The AAP leader has filed a defamation complaint against the two BJP leaders and others for allegedly levelling corruption charges against him.

Both the BJP leaders had challenged the trial court’s November 28, 2019 order summoning them and others as accused in the criminal defamation case filed by Sisodia.

​Sisodia has filed the complaint against BJP leaders — Members of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans and Pravesh Verma, MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana — for allegedly making corruption charges against him in relation to Delhi government schools classrooms.

The accused were earlier granted bail. Sisodia had stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.