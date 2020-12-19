A transformative journey for 'Wishes and Blessings'

By Express News Service

Rehabilitating street children is a noble cause, but one that needs immense patience and understanding that no two kids are the same. Shivani, 5, a child of daily wagers, was identified by Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings in 2017, and made a beneficiary under the Street to School programme. Parul Kamra, CSR Manager, Wishes and Blessings, gives a lowdown about Shivani’s new life after enrolling at the Modi Mills Day Care Centre.

“A typical day for Shivani’s at the day care centre would start at 9:30 am, where she joins all the children in the morning exercise doing stretches, yoga, and meditation. After this, everyone settles for the first meal of the day - a glass of milk along with breakfast.” Initially, Shivani did not like drinking milk. Only after continuous guidance, she understood its importance, and soon enough was helping teachers in checking whether all the kids had downed their glass of milk.

Shivani is now a happy and bubbly child

“After breakfast, Shivani joins the group allocated to her, and starts studying the subjects and topics assigned for the day. After lunch at 2:00 pm, the children play games, and participate in recreational activities in the adjoining play area and disperse at 4:30pm,” she adds. Talking about Shivani’s journey from streets to a caring atmosphere, Kamra says, “Shivani came to us as a very quiet and timid child. She preferred sitting at the back of the room, and only listened.

When it hit her that speaking up is not only allowed but also encouraged, there was no looking back. Far from her shy self, Shivani is now the first child to run up to visitors and welcome them at the centre, with no prodding required from the teachers.” To help identify children like Shivani, Kamra informs that the Project Officers with the teachers from day care centres conduct regular field visits to locate street children in neighbouring areas who are in need of care, training and socialisation.

“The team then conducts a baseline survey, ascertaining immediate concerns post which outreach begins which includes awareness building and counselling for the parents and the larger community the children come from. Once an equation of trust is built, the children are enrolled into our day care centres,” she says.

It is equally challenging for caregivers to provide adequate attention to children so young. According to Kamra, the most common issue is encouraging the child to attend the day care centre regularly, and also but spend the entire allocated time at the centre without giving in to the urge to go back to the streets.

“Very often parents are hesitant to send their children to the centres free of cost. Guiding street children onto a path that they do not know requires patience and, more importantly, empathy,” she says, adding that the biggest achievement in the trajectory of Shivani’s journey has been of discovering her talent for public speaking; a talent that would never have been uncovered had she not enrolled at the centre. “This came to light when she volunteered to recite a poem at the celebration for the serving of the 10th lakh meal under the Daily Meals Programme. She regaled the audience with her ability to bring words to life!” informs Kamra.