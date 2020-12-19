BJP denies scam in MCDs, says CM Arvind Kejriwal creating a distraction from real issues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP leaders on Friday refuted all the charges of the corruption charges by AAP-led Delhi government in the alleged scam in civic bodies saying that the government is trying to create a distraction from the points raised by three mayors.

“I challenge the Chief Minister and his government to prove the allegations made by them over this alleged scam. When there was no transaction, then where was the scandal?” said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The BJP lawmaker further defended his party by stating that AAP government is trying to create a distraction from the real issues raised by three mayors of the civic bodies about release of funds.

“On March 16, 2012, the Delhi cabinet decided that the headquarters of the EDMC would be located in Patparganj and that headquarters of North DMC will be at Minto Road, Civic Centre, same order states the office of SDMC will be in Civic centre and nothing was said about paying rent, then why is the government blaming us when it is because of you that SDMC does not has its own building” added Bidhuri.

Notably, the AAP has raised this issue as soon as mayors started protesting outside the residence of the CM.

Delhi’s urban development minister Satyendar Jain has also ordered an inquiry in the matter. BJP members even urged the CM to meet the protesting mayors.

“CM should rise above all political differences in the interest of Delhi and talk to the mayors who are sitting on indefinite hunger strike outside his house and release Rs 13,000 crore of municipal corporations with immediate effect” added the BJP leader.