Higher education department asks police to lodge FIRs against fake varsities

Published: 19th December 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:15 AM

(Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Parvez Sultan And Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The directorate of the higher education (DoHE) of the Delhi government has written to the Delhi Police to register FIRs against fake universities, as per the declaration of the University Grant Commission (UGC), functional in the national capital.

The department in a recent communiqué addressed to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) headquarters has also requested to provide an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.  Requesting a suitable necessary action including filing of FIRs in the matter, the DoHE’s letter to the police said, “An Action Taken Report along with supporting documents may be furnished in the case for onward submission of the same to UGC accordingly.”

The UGC has been publishing the list of fake universities — existing or functioning — across the country in the newspapers and also uploading it on its website to caution the students and urging them not to take admission in such universities. In October, the UGC released a state-wise list of such universities including seven institutions based in Delhi, which are Commercial University Ltd, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Senior police officials said that they were not aware of DoHE’sletter. 

​“At present, we are occupied with farmers protest bandobast. I have not seen the letter yet. An appropriate action will be taken as per the laws as the communication is received,” a senior police official said.  

Earlier in September, the secretary of UGC wrote to Delhi’s DoHE asking it to lodge FIRs against fake universities as the commission has received complaints about institutions conferring the degree and using the word ‘University’ with their names.

The secretary has sought information and status of unrecognised institutions functioning in the city also. 
The directorate was further requested to send evidence regarding non-existence of sham educational institutions or bodies. 

“In case any of these fake Institutions are not existing now, the information with due proof, may be sent to UGC to enable UGC to process the case for removing its name from the list of fake universities maintained by the UGC,” the letter.

