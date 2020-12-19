STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kaadha, masks, heaters to keep cops safe from cold, COVID-19 at farmers' protest site

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and the cold weather conditions, Delhi Police in Dwarka district has made safety arrangements for its personnel deployed at the borders.

Security personnel stand guard at the Ghazipur border. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday increased security arrangements at Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan on the Delhi-Haryana border after farmers threatened to block these two entry points into the national capital. Police have deployed heavy force, water canon and barricades to stop the protestors from entering the city. 

“Delhi police have made adequate arrangements at various border points of Delhi. There are mainly two border points -- Jharoda and Dhansa where farmers are gathered to protest,” said DCP Santosh Kumar Meena, Dwarka. 

Police have taken up special measures to ensure the safety and security of deployed personnel at both the border points. They have been provided with a pagoda tent at both sites to rest and protest themselves from the cold. To brave the chilly weather, five big heaters (angithi) have been set up at the tents. 

Protesters shout slogans against the new farm laws at the Singhu Border.
(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

“To boost immunity and create an invisible shield against contagious diseases, Ayush Kaadha is being distributed at both sites twice daily. Also, 250 disposable raincoats have been provided for the staff at both the border points. Masks are being distributed regularly to the staff to save them from further spread of Covid,” he said. Sanitizers and Gud-Chana (Jaggery and roasted chickpea) are also being distributed to the staff. 

“Sanitization is being done regularly as a precautionary measure. The deployed staff are also being provided with food, snacks and tea regularly,” said the official.

Burari ground remains ‘ghost city’

The Nirankari ground in Burari, where Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest, has remained largely empty with only a few groups sitting at the site. Most farmers have refused to accept Delhi Police’s offer to protest at these grounds and have remained at the border points block several entry points. 

Both the Centre and Delhi government had made various arrangements for the farmers at the site but they were not fully used. On Friday, workers were seen dismantling the tents provided by the central government for farmers’ accommodation at the site.

Amarinder dubs Kejriwal a ‘big fraud’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ridiculed his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Friday over his alleged double standards over the farm laws, a day after the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the legislations and the AAP leader tore up its copies. 

​Singh’s described Kejriwal’s act as “theatrics” as the Delhi govt had given approval to the “black farm laws” by notifying one of them last month, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was indulging in “petty politics” now. 

