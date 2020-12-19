Stop spreading fake news, Manish Sisodia tells UP minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government ministers of spreading false and manipulated news on social media to defame the AAP government.

Sisodia, who has challenged the UP education minister for a debate on ‘Yogi Model’ versus ‘Kejriwal Model’ of education, will reach the state capital on Tuesday.

“I will come to Lucknow on December 22. Just tell me the time and location of the debate. Prepare for a serious debate on education instead of photoshopping lies and fake tweeting,” Sisodia said, adding that UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh earlier tweeted a fake post that showed four old photoshopped news clips of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia said that if Yogi Adityanath’s ministers could only dig out news clips of Delhi government schools from four years ago, then it was a clear sign of the success of Delhi government schools.

“We are ready to see their schools. We have asked him to list ten schools in Uttar Pradesh which have been improved by the BJP government in the past four years; have shown visibly improved results, or where the students have succeeded in competitive examinations” said Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi.

Earlier this week, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced party’s expansion plan in the country’s biggest state by contesting the assembly as well as panchayat polls.