STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stop spreading fake news, Manish Sisodia tells UP minister

Mansih Sisodia, who has challenged the UP education minister for a debate on 'Yogi Model' versus 'Kejriwal Model' of education, will reach Lucknow on December 22.

Published: 19th December 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday accused the Uttar Pradesh government ministers of spreading false and manipulated news on social media to defame the AAP government. 

Sisodia, who has challenged the UP education minister for a debate on ‘Yogi Model’ versus ‘Kejriwal Model’ of education, will reach the state capital on Tuesday. 

“I will come to Lucknow on December 22. Just tell me the time and location of the debate. Prepare for a serious debate on education instead of photoshopping lies and fake tweeting,” Sisodia said, adding that UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh earlier tweeted a fake post that showed four old photoshopped news clips of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia said that if Yogi Adityanath’s ministers could only dig out news clips of Delhi government schools from four years ago, then it was a clear sign of the success of Delhi government schools. 

“We are ready to see their schools. We have asked him to list ten schools in Uttar Pradesh which have been improved by the BJP government in the past four years; have shown visibly improved results, or where the students have succeeded in competitive examinations” said Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi. 

Earlier this week, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced party’s expansion plan in the country’s biggest state by contesting the assembly as well as panchayat polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy Chief Minister AAP
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp