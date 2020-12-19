Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi seems to have been brought under control: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the third wave of coronavirus pandemic in the national capital is under control. Addressing a press conference digitally, Kejriwal said that the positivity rate in the city had reached 15 percent in November, which is at present is just 1.3 percent.

“Delhi has fought a war against COVID-19 pandemic and today the third wave of Corona in the national capital is under control. When New York reached its peak; the patients were lying on the streets and corridors of the hospitals, it was not the case in Delhi. 7,000 beds were vacant when the highest number of corona cases in a day was reported in Delhi,” said the CM.

In November the number of active cases touched 45,000- mark. However, the city on Saturday had just 12,000 active cases.

“Delhi has a recovery rate of 96.5%, there were 131 deaths on 19 November, but today the deaths have come down to 37,” he said.

Negating the reports of fudging of positive Covid figures, Kerjiwal said that some had advised the government to fraudulently improve Covid-19 testing figures but it issued strict orders and all the tests are genuine.

“When the number of cases was increasing in Delhi some people asked me to manipulate the test data and to fraud with the number. Some people were giving me these wrong suggestions based on the examples of some other states. But I directed all the doctors and the officials of the Delhi government not to manipulate the data because the number does not matter but the life of people matters the most,” he said.

Kejriwal further said that Delhi had given various new techniques to the world like home isolation and plasma therapy to fight against the pandemic.

“Today Delhi is conducting 4,500 tests per 10 lakh population in a day. The number of tests per 10 lakh population is 670 in Uttar Pradesh, 800 in Gujarat, 4,300 in US and 4,800 in UK. Lastly I want to remind everyone that till the time vaccine is not coming we should not be careless. We all should wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash our hands from time to time,” he said.