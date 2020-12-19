STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three women councillors on indefinite hunger strike outside Delhi CM's house hospitalised

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that the councillors were admitted to Hindu Rao hospital.

SDMC ex-mayor Sunita Kangra is attended to after she fell sick during her hunger strike outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three women councillors, staging a sit-in with three mayors outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's residence, were shifted to the hospital on the second day of their hunger strike after their health deteriorated. 

The councillors who were shifted from the protest site are former south Delhi mayor Sunita Kangra, health committee chairman in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Kanchan Maheshwari and vice chairman of ward committee in South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) of Maya Bisht.

North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said that the councillors were admitted to Hindu Rao hospital.

“The blood pressure and sugar level the councillors have significantly dropped therefore they were immediately sent to the hospital. Kangra was feeling very weak as she had just recovered from Covid. I have also lost 4kgs. Considering the condition of the councillors a team of municipal doctors have been stationed for round the clock monitoring,” said Prakash. 

The BJP’s municipal leaders have been staying outside Kejriwal’s place for 12 days. 

“It indicates insensitivity of Kejriwal. The councillors are protesting for their personal gains but for the people of Delhi and municipal employees, who have not had salaries for months,” said Virendra Sachdeva, vice president of Delhi BJP said.   

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Safai Majdoor Vikas Parishad also staged a demonstration at CM’s residence in support of the corporation leaders sitting on dharna.

