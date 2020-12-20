STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi civic body mayors call off dharna near Kejriwal's residence after 13 days

They were on an indefinite fast for the last three days demanding the release of Rs 13,000 crore dues of the minicipal corporations from the AAP-led Delhi government.

Published: 20th December 2020 12:41 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Sabha.  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly at Vidhan Sabha. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The mayors of the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations and other councillors, staging a sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence called off their protest after 13 days on Saturday without any response from the Delhi government. 

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and the co-incharge of the party’s city unit, Alka Gurjar offered juice and requested the protesters to end their hunger strike.

“These mayors and leaders were not protesting for themselves or the party, they were protesting because dues of Rs 13,000 crore have not been paid and the salaries of the sanitation workers and other employees of the corporations are affected,” Puri said. Puri said that the protest would continue in other forms and hoped that the CM will have a ‘change of heart’ and will find solutions to the problems being faced by people.

The decision to call off the dharna came amid a deteriorating health condition of the protesters, including many women councillors, protesting in the open during the cold wave. Three women councillors, including former South Delhi mayor Sunita Kangra, who sat on the fast, were hospitalised on Friday. North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh also fell sick and were recommended hospitalisation on Saturday, Virender Babbar, Delhi BJP spokesperson Kumar said.

Puri expressed regret that Kejriwal did not meet the protesters even once during their 13-day dharna. The Delhi Police also sent a notice to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday, asking him to end the hunger strike and leave the dharna site near the chief minister residence in the Civil Lines area. It asked the protesters to vacate the site and move to a designated site if they wanted to continue with the dharna.

