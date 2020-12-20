STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ED conducts multiple raids in Delhi-NCR, arrests one in 'Bike Bot' scam

The agency also searched the premises linked to Anil Kumar Saha, promoter and director of Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd, in the same case.

Published: 20th December 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED on Sunday conducted multiple searches in Delhi-NCR in connection with its probe into two money laundering cases and arrested a person in the Noida 'Bike Bot' ponzi scheme, officials said.

The raids were carried out at six locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Hapur by officials from Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Lucknow zone.

ED Joint Director (Lucknow zone) Rajeshwar Singh confirmed the search action in the two cases -- 'Bike Bot' case and the money laundering investigation against real estate major Amrapali Group.

In the first case, the agency said it searched four premises and arrested former director of F7 Broadcast Pvt Ltd, Manoj Tyagi, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His role is under scanner in the 'Bike Bot' case linked to its promoter company Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd.

The agency also searched the premises linked to Anil Kumar Saha, promoter and director of Saha Infratech Pvt Ltd, in the same case.

"The two companies have been found to have received crores of rupees from the funds collected from Bike Bot investors towards investment in real estate and otherwise, without any proper agreement or documentation.

"Several incriminating documents, electronic devices and Rs 9.5 lakh cash have been seized during the raids," the ED said.

Tyagi will be produced before a special PMLA court in Lucknow on Monday by the ED for seeking his custody, the officials said.

"Tyagi is a close associate of one of the main accused in the case, Vijender Singh Hooda, and has been arrested for facilitating financial transactions running into several crores of rupees and concealing material facts related to the case and misleading the agency," the ED alleged.

The agency claimed that a sum of about Rs 13.41 crore "has been transferred to F7 Broadcast from various companies related to Bike Bot".

"In addition, around Rs 2.63 crore have been transferred to this company from various educational institutions and trusts.

"The funds were found to have been transferred out of the funds of the Bike Bot investors," the ED claimed.

It said, "Bike Bot scam mastermind Sanjay Bhati had also named Tyagi during his examination as the one who got backdated cheques signed by him for the financial transactions."

"It was revealed during investigation that Tyagi was in constant contact with Hooda and was operating on his directions but had concealed this during his examination by the ED.

"Tyagi was evasive on queries regarding Hooda and the money transferred by him," the ED alleged.

The Greater Noida-headquartered Bike Bot taxi service is accused of duping 2.25 lakh investors in multiple states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana of Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 crore.

The ED had booked Garvit Innovative Promoters Ltd, which ran the alleged ponzi scheme, its promoter Bhati and others under the PMLA in June last year after going through multiple FIRs filed against them by the Noida police.

It had attached assets worth Rs 103 crore in this case in the past.

In the second case, the agency searched a south Delhi-based company and a firm located in Ghaziabad.

It had recently arrested Amrapali Group's chief finance officer Chandra Wadhwa from Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bike Bot scam Delhi NCR ED raid
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp