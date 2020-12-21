STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

16-member panel to be set up under Delhi LG for Yamuna floodplain conservation

Its tasks will include protecting the floodplains from ‘encroachments and illegal activities.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Yamuna river, Yamuna pollution, Yamuna frothing

Devotees offers prayers to the rising sun as toxic foam floats on the surface of polluted Yamuna river (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed setting up a 16-member committee for conservation, protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital.

The National Green Tribunal had last year directed the land-owning agency to constitute a special purpose vehicle for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna in Delhi, hoping that it could be a model for 351 polluted river stretches in the country. 

The ‘River Yamuna Management Committee’ will be chaired by the lieutenant governor. 

The principal commissioner (Horticulture and Landscape), DDA, will be its member secretary. 

Members will include the Delhi chief secretary, DDA vice chairman, commissioners of Delhi Police and municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board CEO and a senior official of the environment department.

The committee will formulate policies, norms and guidelines to protect the floodplain ecosystem from the adverse impact of development, according to a draft submitted by the DDA to the NGT appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee. 

Its tasks will include protecting the floodplains from ‘encroachments and illegal activities.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority River Yamuna Management Committee National Green Tribunal Delhi LG
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp