16-member panel to be set up under Delhi LG for Yamuna floodplain conservation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has proposed setting up a 16-member committee for conservation, protection and restoration of the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital.

The National Green Tribunal had last year directed the land-owning agency to constitute a special purpose vehicle for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna in Delhi, hoping that it could be a model for 351 polluted river stretches in the country.

The ‘River Yamuna Management Committee’ will be chaired by the lieutenant governor.

The principal commissioner (Horticulture and Landscape), DDA, will be its member secretary.

Members will include the Delhi chief secretary, DDA vice chairman, commissioners of Delhi Police and municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board CEO and a senior official of the environment department.

The committee will formulate policies, norms and guidelines to protect the floodplain ecosystem from the adverse impact of development, according to a draft submitted by the DDA to the NGT appointed Yamuna Monitoring Committee.

Its tasks will include protecting the floodplains from ‘encroachments and illegal activities.