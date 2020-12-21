STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

1.72 crore Delhi residents covered, only 39,500 had COVID sypmtoms: Survey

On Monday, Delhi recorded 803 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since August 17, and the number of active cases dropped below the 10,000-mark.

Published: 21st December 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Authorities in Delhi have surveyed over 1.72 crore residents so far for coronavirus-like symptoms to assess the spread of the infection and found that just over 39,500 had cough, fever and other indicators of the viral disease, officials said Monday.

They shared the figurer after Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where officers concerned apprised the LG of the declining number of coronavirus cases in the city.

They also said that the officials were asked to give due priority to non-Covid patients and normal surgeries too now as the coronavirus situation is improving in the city and most beds for COVID patients are vacant, they said.

Battling a third wave of coronavirus, the government had taken several measures last months including reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals, doubling testing centres in every district and postponement of non-critical surgeries at health facilities.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 803 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest since August 17, and the number of active cases dropped below the 10,000-mark.

The city's cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 6,17,808, authorities said.

In order to check the spread of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government had in November decided to expand the door-to-door survey to the entire city.

The government had roped in several teachers of its schools to be part of the teams conducting the survey.

"Till now, authorities have surveyed 1,72,10,020 people in Delhi out of which only 0.23 per cent (39,583) had Covid-like symptoms," an official source said.

During the survey, the teams of officials visit door-to-door and ask family members whether anyone of them has cough, fever and other coronavirus-like symptoms.

If anyone complains of such symptoms, he or she was suggested to go under COVID-19 test at nearby testing centres.

"In the meeting, officers were directed to also take care of non-coronavirus patients and normal surgeries as there has been a decline in the number of virus in the last few days," another source said.

The source said that the authorities concerned will issue orders to implement the facilities for non-Covid patients.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday said the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi is under control now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Coronavirus symptoms survey
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp