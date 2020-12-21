AAP campaign to 'expose' BJP-led MCDs; Kejriwal urges Delhiites to change civic body leadership

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed the people of the national capital to throw the BJP out of power in the civic bodies and place AAP in its place. 

Published: 21st December 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will launch a ground campaign against the municipal corporations (MCDs) in all civic wards from next week to ‘expose’ the corrupt face of BJP. 

AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that party will take out ‘Padyatras’ in all the 272 wards on December 22 and turn the case of the misappropriation of Rs 2,500 crores by the BJP-ruled MCDs into a mass movement. 

“As the next step, AAP will turn this case of Rs 2500 crores misappropriation into a mass movement. On Tuesday, December 22, AAP will take out ‘padyatras’ and visit all the 272 wards in Delhi, our volunteers will meet and communicate with the people in those wards and will enlighten them about this scam of the misappropriation of Rs 2500 crores,” said Pathak.

Earlier, the AAP government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged scam between the North and South civic bodies. 

In a special assembly session called by the party recently, AAP MLAs discussed the alleged ‘biggest scam’ of Delhi and blamed the BJP for the corruption and civic mess the city has seen for the past 15 years. 

A resolution was also passed by the House demanding a CBI probe in the matter. 

“The AAP workers will expose BJP’s corruption in the MCDs by meeting people in all the wards of the national capital and expose the party’s misdeeds before the public,” Pathak.

He also asked why the BJP leaders are scared of a CBI investigation into the scam, if they claim that there has been no scam at all. 

BJP, which has been ruling the civic bodies for the last 15 years, has defended its position saying that there was never any such ‘scam’ as there was no transaction of money.

AAP Delhi Mayors MCD Delhi BJP Durgesh Pathak
