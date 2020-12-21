Festival of Places: Conservation efforts through storytelling

By Express News Service

The first edition of Festival of Places had brought together over 35 renowned speakers, 120 school children, 1,000 participants, craft persons and performers for three days in 2017. The 2020 edition intends to explore places and their quintessential attributes through stories woven around them.

It conceptualised by the Centre for Advancement of Traditional Building Technology and Skills (CATTS), a non-governmental organisation for heritage conservation that highlights local assets, empowers local communities and promotes sustainability under the aegis of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Festival curator and founder, Urvashi Srivastava, tells us more:

When and why did you start Festival of Places?

Places are the heart of human experience, but such public spaces of social encounter are increasingly being eroded in fast-growing urban areas. So, in 2017, CATTS set up The Cultural Collaborative, an initiative to start a dialogue around ‘Public Spaces’, comprising two strong pillars — ‘Research Program on Places’ and the ‘Public Engagement Program’.

How is this edition different from the previous one, and why a gap of two years?

The first festival initiated a dialogue on public spaces in Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, over three days at IGNCA New Delhi. Each day was dedicated to one city Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow and held talks, discussions, storytelling, documentary film screening, creative craft workshops for children, handicraft bazaar and place-specific performances. We could not organise the fest for the past two years because of logistic and financial issues. But we are here with the second edition in its online avatar due to the pandemic, and which attempts to reach out to speakers and audiences from all over India as well as overseas. The highlight of the festival is ‘Place Stories 1.0’, a series of online storytelling sessions with the theme, Exploring Memory in Places.

What all is happening as part of place stories?

As part of Place Stories, two storytelling sessions — Special Place Story Sessions by Subject Experts, and Place Story Sessions by Young Researchers, Scholars and Students — will be held. The ‘Special Place Story Sessions by Subject Experts’ focusing on themes: Public Space as Place, Interaction and Sociability in Public Spaces, Public Space as a Common Resource and Place Stories: Creating Epistolary, and Visual Narratives of Public Spaces, will go on till January 3, every Sunday, 5:00pm. The second session will begin from January 10 every Sunday, 5:00pm.

How can people participate in it?

For the session with young professionals, research scholars and students, participants need to submit a 20-minute video of the narration of their chosen place story showcasing their presentation and oratory skills. The Place Story video has to be illustrated through good quality images, visual/audio clips. For visual clips documentary, stop motion, narrative, digital photo essay or other innovative formats can be explored.



Do the stories need to be focused on something in particular?

The places can either be contemporary or historic. The idea is not to be limited to just well-known places, but also to extend the conversation to those public places that are essential building blocks of cities.

Can people watch the festival anywhere?

All the sessions of the festival are being broadcast on Zoom and our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/festivalofplaces/live/). People need to register online for attending the sessions. A digital archive of all the proceedings will be created on our web portal ‘India Heritage Hub’ (indiaheritagehub.org).