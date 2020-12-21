STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Festival of Places: Conservation efforts through storytelling

The 2020 edition intends to explore places and their quintessential attributes through stories woven around them.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Snapshots from Festival of Places (2019)

Snapshots from Festival of Places (2017)

By Express News Service

The first edition of Festival of Places had brought together over 35 renowned speakers, 120 school children, 1,000 participants, craft persons and performers for three days in 2017. The 2020 edition intends to explore places and their quintessential attributes through stories woven around them.

It conceptualised by the Centre for Advancement of Traditional Building Technology and Skills (CATTS), a non-governmental organisation for heritage conservation that highlights local assets, empowers local communities and promotes sustainability under the aegis of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. Festival curator and founder, Urvashi Srivastava, tells us more:

When and why did you start Festival of Places?

Places are the heart of human experience, but such public spaces of social encounter are increasingly being eroded in fast-growing urban areas. So, in 2017, CATTS set up The Cultural Collaborative, an initiative to start a dialogue around ‘Public Spaces’, comprising two strong pillars — ‘Research Program on Places’ and the ‘Public Engagement Program’.

How is this edition different from the previous one, and why a gap of two years?

The first festival initiated a dialogue on public spaces in Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow, over three days at IGNCA New Delhi. Each day was dedicated to one city Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow and held talks, discussions, storytelling, documentary film screening, creative craft workshops for children, handicraft bazaar and place-specific performances. We could not organise the fest for the past two years because of logistic and financial issues. But we are here with the second edition in its online avatar due to the pandemic, and which attempts to reach out to speakers and audiences from all over India as well as overseas. The highlight of the festival is ‘Place Stories 1.0’, a series of online storytelling sessions with the theme, Exploring Memory in Places.

What all is happening as part of place stories?

As part of Place Stories, two storytelling sessions — Special Place Story Sessions by Subject Experts, and Place Story Sessions by Young Researchers, Scholars and Students — will be held. The ‘Special Place Story Sessions by Subject Experts’ focusing on themes: Public Space as Place, Interaction and Sociability in Public Spaces, Public Space as a Common Resource and Place Stories: Creating Epistolary, and Visual Narratives of Public Spaces, will go on till January 3, every Sunday, 5:00pm. The second session will begin from January 10 every Sunday, 5:00pm.

How can people participate in it?

For the session with young professionals, research scholars and students, participants need to submit a 20-minute video of the narration of their chosen place story showcasing their presentation and oratory skills. The Place Story video has to be illustrated through good quality images, visual/audio clips. For visual clips documentary, stop motion, narrative, digital photo essay or other innovative formats can be explored. 
 
Do the stories need to be focused on something in particular?

The places can either be contemporary or historic. The idea is not to be limited to just well-known places, but also to extend the conversation to those public places that are essential building blocks of cities.

Can people watch the festival anywhere?

All the sessions of the festival are being broadcast on Zoom and our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/festivalofplaces/live/). People need to register online for attending the sessions. A digital archive of all the proceedings will be created on our web portal ‘India Heritage Hub’ (indiaheritagehub.org).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Festival of Places
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp