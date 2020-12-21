STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Pitara': Theatre for the young

Pitara does this through digital theatre — a mode of learning by inquiry, experiencing and evidencing without fear of any physical contact with outsiders.

A scene from an online performance at Pitara

By Express News Service

Theatre I-Entertainment Trust, supported by Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI), has organised Pitara International TYA Festival 2020, a children’s theatre festival celebrating the nuances of childhood.  

The second edition of the festival will piece together five professional events, featuring performances from India, Ireland and South Korea; across genres of Toddler’s theatre, Object theatre, Storytelling and Dance theatre. Pitara aims to provide quality theatre for children, in the comfort and safety of their own homes.

It is meant to ignite the moments of exploration and wonder for  children, and encourage adults to rediscover the child in them and relive the moments which are getting sidelined due to the stress of the pandemic and the lockdown. Pitara does this through digital theatre — a mode of learning by inquiry, experiencing and evidencing without fear of any physical contact with outsiders.

In this new online avatar, the performances will premier on a private channel and give viewers the advantage of watching the shows for the duration of next 72 hours. 

Hwang Il-yong, Director, KCCI says, “We decided to support this event to encourage children to overcome the difficult times, and nourish them with cultural contents in terms of their hearts and souls. At the same time, cheer and support the artists.”

TILL: December 23
AT: http://india.korean-culture.org

