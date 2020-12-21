Will ensure orders against protest in residential areas are complied with in future: Delhi police to HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police on Monday assured the Delhi High Court that it will ensure that its own standing orders and judicial decisions prohibiting protests in residential areas would be complied with in future.

The submission was made by the police before the high court while informing it that the mayors and councilors of the municipal corporations who were protesting outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal since December 7 have ended their agitation.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was hearing a plea by the Civil Lines Residents Association seeking contempt action against Delhi Police for permitting a protest in a residential area leading to barricading of roads there in violation of a 2017 high court direction to prevent dharnas in residential areas and to keep the roads clear for the general public.

The high court said since the agitation was over and in view of the assurance given by the police, no further orders are required and disposed of the plea.

The high court on December 18 had observed that if the state DDMA has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to Covid-19.