COVID-19: Maulana Azad Medical College doctors want academic courses back, go on strike

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday have started a protest inside the campus premises demanding to re-start the academic courses.

The RDA of the college, which is associated with the Lok Nayak Hospital have been demanding academics for the past few months.

They are demanding the services in a phased manner at Lok Nayak Hospital, start of academics at MAMC and release of the first year students of post graduate courses.

The RDA had also written to the DCP seeking permission for a symbolic march from MD’s office to the Secretariat which was rejected by police on grounds of ongoing pandemic situation.

“Doctors are considered to be the most honest and disciplined part of the society. We were actively present at frontline against Covid-19. But when we try to ask for our demands peacefully we are getting resistance and threats against us. We are simply asking for a peaceful march,” said the RDA.

Last week, the medical student’s body had warned of protests if the administration does not restart non COVID-19 services in phased manners.

The RDA in October also had written a letter to the medical director which was also marked to the Delhi CM where the association had highlighted how students have not been able to complete their training for clinical activities, which in turn is hampering academic skills.

“The government’s decision to designate Lok Nayak Hospital exclusively for patients was a proud moment for all of us. However, this has led to halt of other clinical activities and is hampering the academics and skills of the residents...Standstill of clinical activities is just not academic loss, but also putting a dent on dreams of MAMC’s medical students,” letter stated.