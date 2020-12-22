STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport has storage capacity of 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine vials, says CEO

The vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech can be stored at regular fridge temperatures.

Published: 22nd December 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Representational image of Delhi airport (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport has a storage capacity of 2.7 million vials of COVID-19 vaccine at any given point of time, said a top official of its operator on Tuesday.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), said at a press briefing that the vaccine distribution programme, which is likely to begin from January, has been named 'Project Sanjivani' by the airport operator.

"We have a storage capacity of around 2.7 million vaccine vials at any moment of time. If we are able to conduct two rounds of distribution during a day, we can distribute 5.4 million vials daily," he said.

The Centre had last Tuesday said that three firms -- Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer -- have sought emergency approvals for their vaccines and they were being examined by the COVID-19 subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Jaipuriar said at the briefing that the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius and therefore the Delhi airport does not have any storage facility for that vaccine.

"However, if you go through the literature at the Pfizer website, it says that the vaccine can be stocked with dry ice for 30 days and at 2-8 degrees for five days.

So, total 35 days are available for distribution, which should be sufficient and we are totally geared up for that," he added.

The vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech can be stored at regular fridge temperatures.

The Delhi airport has two cargo terminals with cool chambers where temperature can be set anywhere between -20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius.

"These vaccines can come in an envirotainer which can be plugged in to keep the vaccines cool.

We have made about 60 plug points where they can be plugged in and they can stay there at the same temperature," Jaipuriar noted.

The Delhi airport has also made arrangements for dry ice supply so that the vaccine can be kept stable for a longer period, he said.

All these measures are part of Project Sanjivani.

"We have made a separate entrance for trucks that are likely to carry vaccines.

There is a truck management system where the slot can be booked in advance," Jaipuriar said.

He said the company is looking at various options so that the vaccine batches get quick approvals from different government bodies at the airport so that they can be sent out as soon as they land at the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus Delhi airport
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp