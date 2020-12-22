STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mayors, councillors of BJP-ruled MCDs sit on protest near AAP office

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and other BJP leaders participated in the sit-in.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 03:05 PM

AAP Logo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DELHI: Mayors and councillors of BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi along with leaders of the saffron party sat on a 'Satyagrah' on Tuesday near the Aam Aadmi Party's DDU Marg office, demanding payment of funds "due" to the civic bodies.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has never fulfilled its "moral responsibility" towards the municipal corporations and is "hampering" development work by holding back "due" funds worth Rs 13,000 crore, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said at the protest site.

The AAP has accused the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of "corruption and inefficiency", with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying in the recent special session of the Delhi Assembly that all due funds have been paid to the civic bodies.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and other BJP leaders participated in the sit-in.

Recently, the three mayors and other leaders of the civic bodies had staged a 13-day dharna outside the chief minister's residence but failed to evoke any response on their demand for payment of Rs 13,000 crore.

The AAP has started a door-to-door campaign against the BJP, alleging that the saffron-party ruled municipal corporations have misappropriated funds worth nearly Rs 2,400 crore.


