STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Not ruling out chances of new COVID-19 strain: Experts on pandemic situation in India

What needs to be seen is if new variant is causing infection in those who have been already infected, says expert

Published: 22nd December 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the chances of an impact of the new variant of COVID-19 in the country seem slim, experts do not completely rule out the possibility of infections owing to it. 

“We cannot exclude the possibility of the new variant not having been carried on to other countries. The new variant has been around for about two months. So there’s a high possibility of the new variant having already spread out — there has been a movement in the past one month. But we are more aware of it,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former Scientist and Head (Epidemiology and. Communicable Diseases Division), ICMR.

He said what is unknown though is the transmission rate of the variant and whether it causes high mortality.

ALSO READ | India may have missed tracing of new Coronavirus strain: Experts

“How effective the vaccines will be is also a question now. The new variant has replaced the previous strain -- while the previous one infected 25-30 people, it could now be infecting 60 people,” he said. 

Dr Jugal Kishore, Head, Community Medicine, Safdarjung Hospital, said most likely, the country would not witness any more spikes of Covid-19 in the near future.

He noted that around 70 per cent of the population was already covered under the virus and the rate of infection is declining.

“On the national level, too, the cases are coming down. The fear is that the new strain is a strong one or it could just be another variation…we can say this is the 9th variation which has come. What is not clear is its total impact on the pandemic. We have to wait and watch,” said Dr Kishore.

He said the government took the right step in banning flights from and to the UK. 

“The variation (in virus) occurs whenever there is a division of the virus. Minor variations take place when the variant is in millions; that’s the evolution process. If there is a drastic change in the virus, it causes mutation and that is dangerous. As of now it is a variation stage,” he said.

ALSO WATCH:

“Such a variation study is not documented in India; the studies are from other countries. We need to have studies on variations happening in India, the strains it is circulating in India. But irrespective of it, we are in a much better condition than other countries. What needs to be seen is if the new variant is causing infection in those who have already been infected,” he said. 

‘Halt UK flights’

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded that flights to the UK be cancelled.

“New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately,” Kejriwal tweeted in the morning. Notably, Kejriwal has also in the past spoken about the problems faced due NRIs coming back to India during the pandemic .

“Delhi faced the repercussions of unchecked international flights earlier. We must learn from it and suspend entry of all flights from the UK immediately. There is a serious risk of importing  SARSCoV2 variant ...” said AAP’s spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

‘Only 39.5 thousand had symptoms’

Authorities in Delhi have surveyed over 1.72 crore residents so far for coronavirus-like symptoms to assess the spread of the infection and found that just over 39,500 had cough, fever and other indicators of the viral disease, officials said Monday. 

They shared the figurer after Lt Governor Anil Baijal Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where officers concerned apprised the LG of the declining number of coronavirus cases in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus New Strain coronavirus mutation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp