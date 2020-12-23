AAP slams BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri for ‘anti-farmer’ remarks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MLA and its national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Tuesday slammed BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly using unparliamentary language against protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

At a press conference, Chadha showed a video in which South Delhi MP Bhiduri is purportedly seen using unparliamentary language to describe farmers and their movement against the Centre’s new agri laws.

“I would like to ask the Prime Minister that what is our country’s farmer to you — our pride or a pimp? This is the last straw. Is this how our country’s farmers ought to be treated?” Chadha said.

“The amount of insult and abuse inflicted upon these farmers in the last few days by the BJP cannot be fathomed. The ruling party at the Centre has tried every trick in the book to break the farmers — from using water cannons and tear gas, to building trenches and putting up barbed wire fences,” the AAP spokesperson said.

However, when the farmers reached the Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi, the BJP realised the farmers’ extraordinary will and thus, resorted to using “vulgar language to describe this movement”, Chadha alleged. Reacting to the allegations, Bidhuri said: “I used the word thalua (worthless persons) and not the word uttered by Chadha.

I said a few thaluas like Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chadha, members of Tukde Tukde gang, Leftists and their supporters are targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi by taking cover of the farmers protest.”

