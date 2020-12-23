STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Farmers' stir: Protest site emerges as business opportunity for hawkers

With hundreds of protesters joining in every day, the street vendors are gathering at the border hoping for more business.

Published: 23rd December 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers donate blood during a camp at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Farmers donate blood during a camp at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Suhail Khan, a 25-year-old cloth hawker, usually remains busy during this time of the year. Khan and his brother, Ahmad, travel to Punjab and Haryana to sell jackets and other winter clothes. 

But this year, since the Delhi borders have been blocked by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws for nearly a month now, Khan, a resident of Bhajanpura, has seized the opportunity to run the business from the streets of Singhu border — the epicentre of the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.

With hundreds of protesters joining in every day, the street vendors are gathering at the border hoping for more business. Many small-time vendors have found the space between hundreds of trucks and tractor trolleys stalled at the site to run their business. 

“Since the highways are blocked, we have decided to come here and sell our products to the farmers,” says Khan. These vendors, mostly from Shahdara, Bhajanpura, Ferozabad, Seelampur, Daryaganj, Chandini Chowk and Sadar Bazar, travel about 370 km to Punjab every winter to sell seasonal and warm clothes such as sweaters, jackets, socks, shoes, caps and mufflers. 

Volunteers give massage to protesters | Shekhar Yadav

“Bhajanpura is not far away from this place. So, I and my brother come here on bikes. We have set up stalls at two different points of the border and are selling jackets for only between Rs 150 and Rs 250 and earning Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 a day.”

Krishan, who is selling jackets, pyjamas and track pants near the protest site, says: “It’s getting cold and many farmers are buying jackets. Due to the lockdown, our business was already running in loss. That’s why we thought of setting up the stall here itself so that we don’t need to the travel to Punjab.” However, Alam, another vendor, laments that he makes little money by selling gym and travel bags.  “People are hardly buying these bags and bargains too much,” he says.

14 lanes of NH9 blocked 
Farmers camping at UP Gate on Delhi-Ghaziabad border on Tuesday blocked all 14 lanes of the National Highway 9 for eight hours and manhandled a journalist and photographer.The farmers blocked the arterial road highway from 9 am to 5 pm and lifted the blockade after repeated requests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest farmers agitation
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp