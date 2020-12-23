STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Kisan Day should be a black day’

A new Kisan Mall at Tikri border and a series of special posts on Kisan Ekta Morcha Facebook page will mark Kisan Diwas today

Published: 23rd December 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The new Khalsa Aid Kisan mall at Tikri border

The new Khalsa Aid Kisan mall at Tikri border

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Every year on December 23, observed as Kisan Diwas, the national contributions of farmers are acknowledged. In 2020, however, the irony is that lakhs of farmers have been protesting against three farm laws for close to a month, primarily at the Singhu and Tikri borders. Amarpreet Singh, Asia Pacific, Director, Khalsa Aid, India, also feels that the present scenario has totally changed the meaning of Kisan Day.

“It should be a black day. The farmers who were once celebrated and a day was created for them, are spending nights on the roads... people are dying,” says Singh, adding that Khalsa Aid will launch a Kisan Mall at the Tikri border today to mark Kisan Diwas. “We chose Tikri border because it has more people, covering a stretch of 27 km, while the blocked stretch on Singhu border is just 10km. We have made a proper shopping mall type set up. We arranged it in a professional way, and people will be able to take things from under one roof.

We did this to streamline things as there was a lot of wastage. Now, the items will be given after noting down the person’s details,” adds Singh. “For a farmer, every day is Farmer’s Day because they toil on their fields daily. But at present, they have left everything behind to fight for their rights. So, how will we celebrate Kisan Day, when the farmers are distressed?” said Rashpal Hakuwala, Punjab University Student Union of India Ex-president, who hails from a farmer family in Muktsar.

He had come to the Singhu border just two days ago, but for the past 15 days has been working with his friends to stock up essentials for the crowds. Hakuwala further shared that the government had sent a letter to hold a meeting on Monday. “But there was no mention of a time or place of meeting, and who will talk to us.”  The agitation has intensified as on Tuesday, the road leading to Gurugram from Singhu border was also blocked, informs Paramjeet Singh Katyal, member of the Jai Kisan Andolan that is led by Yogendra Yadav. Katyal says, “We are a part of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha that comprises 500 jathebandian (farmer groups). Our team is working at one side of the Gurugram-Jaipur border, which was blocked eight days ago. We have set up a two-km tent using a tarpaulin for the farmers.

Gurdwaras from Kota and even people and businessmen from nearby areas are providing food, milk and vegetables.” About Kisan Diwas, he muses, “Sarkar hal ke samna jhukna nahi chahti, sarkar ne naak ka sawal bnaya hua hai. (Government doesn’t want to bow down before the plough. They have made it a matter of ego.) But we are ready for a long fight, whether it takes two months or six.”Meanwhile, another group is working with famous sportsmen and singers from Punjab and Haryana to arrange facilities and organise talk sessions, and cultural programmes.

A member of that team, Tony Sandhu, who is also the general secretary of Major League Kabaddi Federation, says, “The government says it’s an international movement, but we want to prove that it’s a movement by the people of India for their rights. These players and artists are our messengers. They will give our message to the public and government in a better way. Yesterday, Punjabi singer Jazzy Bains had come to talk to people. Some players are even staying here, and a gym has been made for them by another organisation, where they work out every morning.” Sandhu feels that Kisan Day has come at a time when the agitation is on its peak.

And farmers are just demanding the government to not violate their rights, he shares.  Another effort that is bringing about a revolution is the Kisan Ekta Morcha Facebook page set up by the Sanyukta Kisan Union six days ago that was taken down by the social media giant for 2.5 hours. Katyal says, “The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha wanted to take Yogendra Yadav for the talks that were to happen earlier, but Amit Shah disagreed about him representing us.

And that day, Yadav had started a live video after Modi’s sudden visit to Rakabganj Gurdwara, at 5:00pm. When he questioned the visit, the Facebook page was disabled, 17 minutes after the live video had started, and was enabled later in the evening.” Meanwhile, Baljeet Singh, IT head of the digital platform, says, “We are planning something for Kisan Day on the Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha. But our major effort is to make sure that we clarify whatever is being wrongly said by the government about us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kisan Day farmers protest
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp