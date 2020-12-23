NDMC to train field staff for medical emergency situations in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its kind initiative, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has started a training programme for its field staff like gardeners and sanitation workers to assist in case of medical emergencies.

According to the officials the programme is for field workers of the agency who can be the ‘first point of contact’ for the morning walkers in case of any medical emergency — like a heart attack.

In the first phase of training, the sanitation workers would be taught about the basic aspects of the life support in system like providing first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). “If any body faints or feels breathlessness when a doctor, ambulance or hospital are far away from the incident point, only a ground level field staff of NDMC is the only source of help and if the ground-level staff is skilled in the basic life support training, then they can provide instant support till medical aid arrives,” said Dharmendra, Chairman, NDMC.

The NDMC has collaborated with Universal Wellness Foundation for this training which would be imparted to the ground-level field staff like beldars and malis along with a refresher program from time to time. In the first phase, 50 sanitation workers and 10 assistant sanitary inspectors of 14 Health Circles of NDMC will be trained under this initiative.

BM Mishra, secretary, NDMC, said, “It is a new initiative for NDMC employees and the training is useful for not just the staff but also every person of society as he may need it in emergency. The small skill of basic life support is valuable for saving a life of the individual in case of any emergency”.