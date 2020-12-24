1,200 flats on offer in new DDA scheme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new online housing scheme next year with over 1,200 flats. The highest decision-making body of the DDA on Wednesday gave its nod to the scheme, officials said. The scheme will be completely online through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA from the processing of the application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

About 1,210 flats will be on offer under the scheme for various category of flats at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri and Vasant Kunj, they said. The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal on Tuesday.

“The new year will bring good news for the home buyers as the authority has approved the launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021,” the DDA said in a statement. The applicant will have to visit the DDA only for execution deed. It was further decided “not to have Preferential Location Charges for DDA flats”, as decided earlier, it said.

“The DDA has approved for placing the residential plots for group housing to e-auction which previously was being allotted to registered cooperative housing societies on the recommendation of RCS,” it added.

This will enable individuals (body of persons, firms, or companies), private developers to participate in a competitive manner resulting in good quality of residential flats.

Also, 15 per cent EWS component as per provisions of Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is mandatory to be provided for people of EWS category or community service personnel in line with the government of India’s initiative of Housing for All, the statement said. The meeting was also attended by DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain, and other members including Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti, O P Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey.