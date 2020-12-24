STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

1,200 flats on offer in new DDA scheme

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new online housing scheme next year with over 1,200 flats.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

apartment building, flat

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch a new online housing scheme next year with over 1,200 flats. The highest decision-making body of the DDA on Wednesday gave its nod to the scheme,  officials said. The scheme will be completely online through newly-developed AWAAS software of the DDA from the processing of the application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

About 1,210 flats will be on offer under the scheme for various category of flats at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri and Vasant Kunj, they said. The decision was taken during an online meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal on Tuesday.

“The new year will bring good news for the home buyers as the authority has approved the launching of the DDA Online Housing Scheme 2021,” the DDA said in a statement. The applicant will have to visit the DDA only for execution deed. It was further decided “not to have Preferential Location Charges for DDA flats”, as decided earlier, it said.

“The DDA has approved for placing the residential plots for group housing to e-auction which previously was being allotted to registered cooperative housing societies on the recommendation of RCS,” it added. 
This will enable individuals (body of persons, firms, or companies), private developers to participate in a competitive manner resulting in good quality of residential flats.

Also, 15 per cent EWS component as per provisions of Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is mandatory to be provided for people of EWS category or community service personnel in line with the government of India’s initiative of Housing for All, the statement said. The meeting was also attended by DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain, and other members including Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti, O P Sharma and Dilip Kumar Pandey. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDA flats Delhi apartments
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp