DU’s discretionary quota move unethical: Teachers, students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The teacher and students of Delhi University on Wednesday wrote to the pro-vice-chancellor PC Joshi demanding the withdrawal of the recently introduced discretionary quota notification, which allows five extra seats to every college over and above the regular admission of students in the current academic session for undergraduate merit-based courses.

On December 21, the university had issued the notification undersigned the members of the academic council that allows the principals of colleges to make up to five additional admissions, of which two may be “suggested” by the varsity. The merit of the candidates eligible for admission against these five additional seats will be up to 5 per cent and in no case beyond 10 per cent of the last cut-off issued by the college for the course and respective category of the applicant seeking admission to the university.

However, describing the decision unethical and a step to bring back the system of “management quota”, the DU Students’ Union held a protest at the arts faculty, demanding withdrawal the notification. “It is dismaying that the university has introduced five new supernumerary seats, based on discretion exercised by the college principals and university, for every college under ‘college-university seats’ in the current academic session.

This amounts to an unambiguous violation of statutory provisions of the admission policy,” said the Democratic Teachers Front in a letter. “Such discretion not only violates the policy but also compromises the transparency and probity in the admission process. Candidates with lower cut-offs will be allowed admission by the administrators at different levels. The Delhi High Court had categorically ruled against such discretionary admissions,” said Deo Kumar, a member of the academic council.