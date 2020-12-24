Jindal Global University to offer 7 new programmes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The OP Jindal Global University will offer seven new academic programmes from next year and launch its tenth school— Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling.

The new courses are BA (H) in Psychology, BA (H) in Finance & Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Fine Arts, BBA (H) in Business Analytics, BBA (H) in Family Business, BBA (H) in Financial Markets and India’s first PG Diploma in data journalism.

The B.Design programme at the Jindal School of Arts & Architecture will have two new curriculum paths — urban and community planning. The founding vice-chancellor C. Raj Kumar said, “JGU is at the forefront of academic innovation, internationalisation and research excellence.

As an ‘Institution of Eminence’ dedicated to the study of social sciences, liberal arts and humanities, we need to make a strong and substantive impact on the economy, polity and society.” Arjya B. Majumdar, Dean, Office of Admissions and Outreach, said: “These new programmes being offered at JGU will complement our existing repertoire of programmes in law, business, social sciences, politics, international relations, liberal arts, architecture, communication, commerce and environment studies.”