No preferential location charges for DDA flats

Those successful in the draw of lots conducted by the DDA for the housing scheme could pay some amount of the total cost of the apartment to avail this benefit.

NEW DELHI:  There will not be any preferential location charges (PLC) for those looking to buy Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats. In a recently held meeting of a committee set up by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal especially for this, it was decided not to have preferential location charges for DDA flats. 

According to the minutes of the meeting, a survey was conducted of allottees including those who surrendered flats under the DDA housing scheme and the results showed negative feedback from the public.

The DDA planned the preferential location charge policy in September this year. This was done keeping in mind those who were willing to pay extra to choose the location of the flat like — floor level, corner flat, facing the green area and other such details. Those successful in the draw of lots conducted by the DDA for the housing scheme could pay some amount of the total cost of the apartment to avail this benefit. 

“A survey was conducted from allottees of Vasant Kunj for implementation of PLC charges. It was observed that 84 per cent of applicants who have retained the flats are satisfied with the allotted location and only 45 per cent are willing to give nominal PLC for preferred location,” stated the minutes of the meeting. 

Ordinance to protect illegal colonies 
Union Cabinet approved an ordinance extending protection from punitive action to unauthorised colonies, JJ clusters and constructions in Delhi’s rural areas built on agriculture land for another three years, Union minster Prakash Javadekar said. The NCT of Delhi (Special Provisions) Amendment Ordinance 2020 is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011

