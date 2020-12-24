The Christmas mall-hop!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Undeterred by the rising chill and the looming threat of the new strains of coronavirus, five city malls have left no stone unturned to spread some positivity this Christmas.

By Express News Service

Undeterred by the rising chill and the looming threat of the new strains of coronavirus, five city malls have left no stone unturned to spread some positivity this Christmas. “As people cannot travel abroad to their most-loved cities this Christmas, we have tried to recreate those places to life to imbibe the spirit of festivity and joy in malls this Christmas,” says Gunwant Singh, MD, Karmic Events India that has done up most of the malls in Delhi-NCR this Christmas. The list below:

DLF malls
DLF Cyberhub will host a carol singing performance tomorrow (December 24). On Christmas day, Santa will meet and greet children around the king-size Christmas tree installed in the premises. Beginning December 24, the mall will hosting a four-day organic market, ‘Green Earth Initiatives’ by home-grown brands. At the 20x20ft Decathlon setup, fitness enthusiasts can pick-up their favourite fitness/sports related items till December 30. “Our annual Christmas décor at The Chanakya and DLF Emporio are luxury bespoke curations to bring alive mall experiences and keep our audiences intrigued, delighted and engaged,” says Prashant Gaurav Gupta, Vice President & Head — DLF Luxury Malls. 

Airia Mall, Gurugram
A 64-feet tall replica of the Eiffel Tower will take you to Paris in the heart of Gurugram. “When you can’t travel around to see the architectural wonder, we have brought it right to you!” says Ashwin Puri, Director Lakeshore India Advisory. 

Vegas Mall, Dwarka 
Vegas Mall has a larger-than-life Santa that moves and actually sings for you, definitely a first at any mall in NCR. The mall management has added several elements of joy with a first of its kind Santa Museum, Christmas Flea Market and Santa Parade. “The December at Vegas is always something to remember,” says Harsh V Bansal, Director, Vegas Mall.

Pacific Mall, Dwarka
Visitors are welcomed by a huge replica of Santa Claus giving the impression that the ‘Santa is watching from the chimney’. This Santa pops out from a smokestack, and distributes gifts. “Every year, we recreate one of the seven wonders of the world. This time, we bring in a 34ft high replica of in Christ the Redeemer. We hope the visitors will also enjoy ambience and the special activities planned,” says Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Mall. 

Select CityWalk, Saket
Sparkling tunnels, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer, the façade with bright floral wreaths, side alleys and walkways with snowflakes and stars, a Christmas tree in the central atrium... are all made from hundreds of tiny crystals. The Kids Xmas Bonanza till December 25, involves getting Hamley’s goodies after shopping for kids. A host of choirs will sing carols in the evenings. “Our decorations have the beauty and good energy of crystals. We intend to give out a message of positivity and healing for the coming year,” says Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO, Select CityWalk. 

