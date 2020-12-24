STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Will talk to airport authorities: Jain on two COVID-positive flyers from UK slipping out

According to the report, the two UK flyers, who had "slipped out", have been traced and "brought back" to Delhi.

Published: 24th December 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi airport, IGI airport

A plane lands at IGI Airport as others stand parked during Unlock 2 in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city government will approach airport authorities here over a report that two COVID-positive flyers from the UK had slipped out from the airport.

Amid mounting concern over a new strain of the virus detected in UK, the Delhi government on Tuesday had said people who have arrived here recently from that country, are being traced and tested, while an institutional quarantine facility was being set up separately for positive cases at the LNJP Hospital.

At a press conference, asked about the report that two passengers from the UK, who had landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday, had further travelled to Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, despite testing positive for COVID-19, Jain said, "I have also read about it in the newspaper today".

"Flight operations and security there is under the airport authorities. But, a person who has tested positive, should not have moved out," Jain said.

Asked about the responsibility of the nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Delhi airport, the health minister said, "We will talk to airport authorities about it".

According to the report, the two UK flyers, who had "slipped out", have been traced and "brought back" to Delhi.

All passengers arriving from the UK are being tested for COVID-19 at the Delhi airport.

"Those found positive are being quarantined in an institutional quarantine facility," Jain said.

Sources said, three persons who returned from the UK, and tested positive, have been brought to LNJP Hospital's separate isolation.

The institutional quarantine facility has been created at city government-run hospital, a dedicated coronavirus facility, in an isolated area, away from the main COVID wards, for UK passengers testing positive at the airport.

"As per the new SOPs, genome sequencing of their test samples are also to be done. Those cases, where the old strain will be found, will be moved to the regular COVID wards," a source said.

Jain on Wednesday had said people who have arrived here from the UK in the last few weeks, are being rigorously traced, and tested if anyone is showing slightest of COVID-19-like symptoms, even as he asserted the situation in the city was under control with positivity rate plummeting to below one per cent.

According to a December 22 order, all passengers travelling from or transiting through airports in the UK and disembarking in India  would be subjected to "RT-PCR test on arrival".

"Also, passengers of the flights from the UK landing at Delhi International Airport for the last four weeks (November 25-December 23, 2020) will be tested, and then further followed up on a daily basis for 28 days," the order said.

Jain had earlier said that Delhi has fought difficult battles with COVID-19 and all efforts will be made to ensure that the gains made in the management of the pandemic are "not reversed" "The Delhi government is on alert in the wake of a mutated coronavirus strain detected in the UK.

The situation is being closely monitored, as this strain is more transmissible," he had said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday had said all flights from the UK to India and vice versa will remain suspended from Wednesday to December 31 in view of the emergence of a mutated variant of the coronavirus there.

Delhi recorded 871 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate slipped to 0.99 per cent, the lowest in the last eight months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Coronavirus COVID-19 LNJP Hospital Delhi Airport
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp