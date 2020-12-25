STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police creates green corridor for heart transplant at AIIMS

The heart was flown in from Vadodara and took 12 minutes to reach the hospital from the airport Terminal-2, they said.

Delhi AIIMS

Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday provided a fast-moving green corridor of over 18 km for an ambulance carrying a live heart from the airport to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), officials said. The heart was flown in from Vadodara and took 12 minutes to reach the hospital from the airport Terminal-2, they said.

According to the police, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences informed them that a human heart under ventricular assist device is being flown from Vadodara to Delhi for heart transplant surgery and that a fast-moving green corridor is required from the airport to AIIMS Hospital to avoid wastage of time.

The traffic police swung into action and immediately deputed officers and a green corridor was planned, a senior police officer said.  The traffic inspectors piloted the ambulance throughout the route of 18.5 km starting from Terminal-2 to AIIMS. It took 12 minutes for the vehicle to reach its destination, which would otherwise take anything between 35-40 minutes, the officer added. 

