Environment panel seeks report from MCD commissioners

NEW DELHI: The Environment Committee of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday wrote to the Municipal commissioners of civic agencies asking them to submit detailed steps taken to combat dust pollution in Delhi. Chairperson of the house panel Atishi said that continued manual sweeping of roads by MCDs in Delhi is wholly unacceptable and a cause of paramount concern, which must be addressed immediately.

“The Environment Committee has received several complaints from different parts of the city regarding rising levels of dust and that air pollution is being caused by the manual sweeping of roads done by the respective corporations. The panel has asked three MCD commissioners to submit report in this regard” said Atishi.

This is the second time within a month that environment committee has summoned municipal commisoners. Earlier it was regarding a fire at Ghazipur landfill site which caused a lot of air pollution and committee wanted to know why the incident happened.

The Committee has also sought clarification from the commissioners on non-adoption of mechanical sweeping despite NGT orders. The letter to the commissioners also noted a report by TERI saying, “The city is choking with unimaginably toxic levels of air pollution and as per TERI observations in its audit report ...as much as 38% of the city’s air pollution results from road dust.” Similar findings have also been made by NEERI, Nagpur.